The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

LeBron James Reacts To What Tom Brady Is Doing Sunday

LeBron James on the court for the Lakers.DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 21: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Detroit Pistons during the second quarter of the game at Little Caesars Arena on November 21, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

You can count LeBron James among those who are impressed by what Tom Brady is doing in Atlanta on Sunday afternoon.

Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are taking on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon.

It’s Tampa Bay 20, Atlanta 10 late in the first half. Brady has been absolutely phenomenal on Sunday, throwing for 216 yards and three touchdowns on 20 of 26 passing.

LeBron is impressed.

“I can watch TB12 throw a football/run a offense all day long man!!! It’s so beautiful,” he tweeted on Sunday.

That just about sums things up.

Tampa Bay is leading Atlanta, 20-10, on Sunday afternoon. The game is airing on FOX.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.