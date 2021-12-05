LeBron James Reacts To What Tom Brady Is Doing Sunday

You can count LeBron James among those who are impressed by what Tom Brady is doing in Atlanta on Sunday afternoon.

Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are taking on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon.

It’s Tampa Bay 20, Atlanta 10 late in the first half. Brady has been absolutely phenomenal on Sunday, throwing for 216 yards and three touchdowns on 20 of 26 passing.

216 Pass Yards

3 TD

139.3 QB Rating pic.twitter.com/LNUmbzYDAI — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 5, 2021

LeBron is impressed.

“I can watch TB12 throw a football/run a offense all day long man!!! It’s so beautiful,” he tweeted on Sunday.

I can watch TB12 throw a football/run a offense all day long man!!! It’s so beautiful — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 5, 2021

That just about sums things up.

Tampa Bay is leading Atlanta, 20-10, on Sunday afternoon. The game is airing on FOX.