LeBron James Reveals Advice For Russell Westbrook After Poor Shooting Night

To call Russell Westbrook's performance against the Clippers last night "bad" would almost be insulting to other players who have had objectively bad games before. But LeBron James is trying to stay positive amid their 0-2 start.

Speaking to the media after last night's 105-102 loss, LeBron advised Westbrook to just forget about his 0-for-11 performance. Specifically, he suggested that Westbrook "Flush it down the toilet."

"I would just flush it down the toilet and get ready for (the game on) Sunday. He's a veteran. We've all had bad shooting nights. I've had bad shooting nights. Everybody in this league has had bad shooting nights. Who cares? I thought he played a great game. Defensively he was in tune, and he was locked in. He pushed the tempo and he didn't make any shots. That's okay. Five steals - two back-to-back in a critical time... Just didn't make any shots. So, that's fine," LeBron said.

LeBron might find himself well outside the majority with that assessment though. A bad shooting night for a starter might be 4-of-17, 3-of-15 or even 2-of-11. But a goose egg in this age of NBA basketball is downright unacceptable.

Fans are already taking LeBron to task for his "flush it down the toilet" remark:

"He tried but missed the toilet wide open," one user replied to Arash Markazi.

"That toilet is backed up," wrote another.

"Flush westbrick down the toilet," a third said.

The Lakers have faced two NBA title contenders to start the season and come up short both times despite being at relatively full strength. That doesn't bode well for the rest of the season.