LeBron James Reveals His Favorite NFL Team

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - MARCH 27: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers stands on the court prior to the start of an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on March 27, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

LeBron James has always been a big NFL fan.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar has always rooted for the Dallas Cowboys but that's recently changed.

He's now a Cleveland Browns fan after turning in his Cowboys fandom due to Jerry Jones preventing the players from kneeling during the National Anthem.

"I had to chill out on the Cowboys," James said. "There were a lot of things that were going on when guys were kneeling and guys were having freedom of speech and wanted to do it in a very peaceful manner. A lot of people in their front office were like if you do that around here, then you'll never play for this franchise again. I just didn't think that was appropriate. I still like a lot of players on the team (CeeDee Lamb, Ezekiel Elliott, Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs). I'm all in on the Browns."

James being a Browns fan makes sense, especially since he was born in Akron, Ohio. Akron is only about a 40-minute drive from Cleveland.

He'll get to watch his Browns try and get their third win of this season when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals this Monday night.

Kickoff will be at 8:15 p.m. ET.