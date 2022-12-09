LeBron James Reveals If He Thinks He's 'Woke'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after a technical foul against the Milwaukee Bucks in the second quarter at Crypto.com Arena on February 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The word "woke" has become a catch-all term used to deride just about anything that people don't like these days. But it's frequently used to deride LeBron James - and the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is addressing the use of the term against him.

During his appearance on Uninterrupted for yesterday's Thursday Night Football game, LeBron proudly declared that he considers himself "woke" if it means holding others as accountable as he gets held by the media.

LeBron used the recent example of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones not being held accountable or scrutinized for appearing in a photo of a protest against desegregation in the 1950s.

"The media is so quick to hold us athletes - especially Black athletes - accountable. We can't make mistakes. We can't do this. They want to bring up everything. I want to hold the media accountable... I'm just holding them accountable and letting them know that I see (them). I am definitely 'woke,' that's for sure," LeBron said with a smirk at the end.

So there you have it. Whether LeBron's use of the word "woke" meets your definition of the term or anyone else's use of it, he's happy to identify himself that way.

Make of that what you will.

The rest of the world certainly will.