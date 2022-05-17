LeBron James Reveals The Toughest Moment Of His Career

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 25: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers brings the ball up the floor while playing the Dallas Mavericks at Staples Center on December 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

LeBron James hosted a Q&A on Monday night and got some pretty intriguing questions from some NBA fans.

One question that James decided to answer was about the toughest moment in his career and what he did to get past it.

"Losing in the finals to Dallas after playing like (crap emoji)," James tweeted. "I hit the reset button, went back to the basics, worked on things in my game I needed to get better at so the defense couldn't just sit on 1 thing. Hours & hours & hours every day in the off-season on it. Came back (locked emoji) in."

James was with the Miami Heat at the time when he lost to the Mavericks in 2011.

The Mavericks won that series in six games and Dirk Nowitzki was named NBA Finals MVP.

James was right about coming back better than ever. After that series, he helped the Heat win back-to-back NBA Championships.

He then won two more championships in 2016 and 2020 after he left Miami.