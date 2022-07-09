LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 1: Russel Westbrook #0 and LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers look on during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on April 1, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images) Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

With all the trade rumors revolving around Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook, fans are keeping their eyes peeled for anything that could indicate a blockbuster move.

On Friday night, fans got something to stoke that trade-rumor fire.

Westbrook and his superstar teammate LeBron James sat on complete opposite ends of the court during Friday night's Summer League game.

Take a look at the clip here:

The NBA world took to Twitter to react to this video.

"Guess it's already a done deal," one fan wrote.

"Bron has been trying to get him traded since December why tf would he be next to him," another added.

"You all make something out of nothing. Get a f---ing life," another said.

Westbrook joined the LA organization prior to this past season. He was originally expected to serve as the third member of the Lakers' Big 3, but he ended up posting one of the worst seasons of his NBA career.

Lakers new head coach Darvin Ham has vocalized his plans for Westbrook in the Lakers' system this coming season, but the possibility of a blockbuster trade is still on the table. Kyrie Irving has been heavily speculated as a possible replacement for Westbrook at the point guard position.

Do you think Westbrook will be with the Lakers organization at the start of the 2022-23 season?