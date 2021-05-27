LeBron James Reacts To The Russell Westbrook Incident

LeBron James is among those calling out the crowd at Game 2 of the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards game on Wednesday night.

Late in Game 2, won by the Sixers, a fan poured popcorn onto Wizards guard Russell Westbrook, who was leaving the game with an ankle injury.

Westbrook had to be restrained by Wizards staff. The All-Star point guard was rightfully furious with the fan for dumping popcorn onto him.

LeBron called out the fan on Twitter on Wednesday night.

“By the way WE AS THE PLAYERS wanna see who threw that popcorn on Russ while he was leaving the game tonight with a injury!! There’s cameras all over arenas so there’s no excuse!” LeBron tweeted on Wednesday night.

The fan who threw popcorn onto Westbrook is deserving of harsh punishment. Many are suggesting a lifetime ban from NBA games and that seems fair.

The Sixers, meanwhile, beat the Wizards, 120-95, in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference first round series on Wednesday night.

Game 3 of the first round series is set for Saturday night. The game will air at 7 p.m. E.T. It will be televised on ESPN.