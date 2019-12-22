LeBron James Sends Cool Message To Saints WR Michael Thomas

LeBron James sent a congratulatory message to New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas following his record-breaking accomplishment today.

Thomas, who starred at Ohio State, broke the NFL’s single-season catch record today.

The former Buckeyes star caught his 144th pass of the season on Sunday, breaking Marvin Harrison’s previous record.

Thomas is having an incredible season in New Orleans.

Not surprising: #Saints WR Michael Thomas has set a new single-season catch record, with 144 catches on the season to pass Marvin Harrison. Baller. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 22, 2019

LeBron, a big-time Ohio State fan, sent a cool message to Thomas on Twitter.

“Breaking the record on an incredible route he ran! Nasty! You literally can’t guard him! Fitting for his twitter handle,” he wrote.

Congrats @Cantguardmike!!!! Single season reception record. Breaking the record on an incredible route he ran! Nasty! You literally can’t guard him! Fitting for his twitter handle. 🤣🤣🤣. 🙏🏾💪🏾👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 22, 2019

Thomas’ Twitter handle, for those unaware, is @cantguardmike – fitting for arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL.

The Saints, meanwhile, improved to 12-3 on the season with today’s win. New Orleans beat Tennessee, 38-28, this afternoon.