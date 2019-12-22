The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

LeBron James Sends Cool Message To Saints WR Michael Thomas

LeBron James roots on Ohio State in the championship game.ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 12: LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on after the Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Oregon Ducks 42 to 20 in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at AT&T Stadium on January 12, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

LeBron James sent a congratulatory message to New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas following his record-breaking accomplishment today.

Thomas, who starred at Ohio State, broke the NFL’s single-season catch record today.

The former Buckeyes star caught his 144th pass of the season on Sunday, breaking Marvin Harrison’s previous record.

Thomas is having an incredible season in New Orleans.

LeBron, a big-time Ohio State fan, sent a cool message to Thomas on Twitter.

“Breaking the record on an incredible route he ran! Nasty! You literally can’t guard him! Fitting for his twitter handle,” he wrote.

Thomas’ Twitter handle, for those unaware, is @cantguardmike – fitting for arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL.

The Saints, meanwhile, improved to 12-3 on the season with today’s win. New Orleans beat Tennessee, 38-28, this afternoon.

Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.