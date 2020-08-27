LeBron James Sends A Clear Message About Today’s Decision

LeBron James wants to make sure people understand that today’s NBA playoff games were not “postponed.” They are being “boycotted.”

The Los Angeles Lakers star sent a clear message to NBA TV on his Instagram Story.

“BOYCOTTED NOT *POSTPONED,” he wrote.

LeBron James on IG doesn’t agree that the NBA postponed games: pic.twitter.com/3M9ihSG6BU — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) August 26, 2020

The Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers games are all being “boycotted.”

Milwaukee led the way, releasing a statement earlier today.

“When we take the court and represent Milwaukee and Wisconsin, we are expected to play at a high level, give maximum effort and hold each other accountable. We hold ourselves to that standard, and in this moment, we are demanding the same from our lawmakers and law enforcement,” the Bucks said in a team statement.

“We are calling for justice for Jacob Blake and demand the officers be held accountable. For this to occur, it is imperative for the Wisconsin State Legislature to reconvene after months of inaction and take up meaningful measures to address issues of police accountability, brutality and criminal justice reform. We encourage all citizens to educate themselves, take peaceful and responsible action, and remember to vote on Nov. 3.”

The NBA players are reportedly meeting on Wednesday evening to discuss their next steps.