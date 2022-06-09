LeBron James Sends Clear Message After His Las Vegas Comments Went Viral

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: NBA player LeBron James attends Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

LeBron James has long made it known that he one day hopes to own an NBA franchise.

During a preview for the most recent episode of The Shop, the Los Angeles superstar reiterated those dreams.

"I wanna own a team... I want a team in Vegas," he said.

LeBron sent a clear message in response to this clip on Twitter.

"Speaking It Into Existence!" he wrote.

LeBron's dreams may not be too far off. Last week, Forbes announced the all-time great hooper/international icon as the first active NBA player to reach an estimated net worth of $1 billion.

The location of LeBron's hypothetical NBA franchise is also within the realm of possibility. Earlier this year, a group purchased a 25 acre plot of land in Las Vegas for a $3 billion sports and entertainment district — including a 20,000-seat arena.

During an interview last year, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said Las Vegas is on the short list of possible locations for whenever the league considers expansion.

“It’s on a list at the point that we do turn to expansion, which isn’t right now but at some point, no doubt Vegas will be on the list," he said.

Given all that LeBron has accomplished in his professional career, it's hard to imagine he won't someday achieve this goal as well.