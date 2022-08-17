LeBron James Sends Clear Message Amid Bronny James Recruitment Rumors

COLUMBUS, OH - DECEMBER 14: LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers watches son Bronny play with Sierra Canyon High School during the Ohio Scholastic Play-By-Play Classic against St. Vincent-St. Mary High School at Nationwide Arena on December 14, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Rumors regarding Bronny James' college recruiting process have recently started to bubble to the surface.

On Tuesday, On3 Sports reported that Oregon has emerged as the front-runner to land the 2023 four-star recruit.

Bronny's father, all-time great NBA superstar LeBron James, shut these rumors down with a definitive message on Twitter.

"He hasn’t taken 1 visit yet and has only had a few calls with coaches and universities. When Bronny makes his choice you’ll hear it from him. #JamesGang," LeBron wrote.

Bronny, a senior at Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles, is currently ranked as the No. 7 shooting guard in the nation, per 247Sports. His hype as an up-and-coming prospect is spiking right now due to a recent highlight-reel dunk.

Very little information has been revealed about Bronny's college recruitment process. And from the look of things, it's going to stay that way for quite some time.

The On3 Sports report that named Oregon as the front-runner for Bronny also named USC and Ohio State as possible landing spots. But for now, any predictions are merely based on rumors and speculation.

Where would you like to see Bronny play his college ball?