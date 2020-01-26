Photo: Look At What LeBron Wrote On His Shoes Last Night

LeBron James passed Kobe Bryant for No. 3 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list on Saturday night. The passing came late in the Los Angeles Lakers’ loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in primetime on ABC.

Following the game, LeBron spoke glowingly about the Lakers legend and what he’s meant to him.

“It’s just too much. It’s too much. The story is too much,” James said of Bryant. “It doesn’t make sense. Just to make a long story short, now I’m here in a Lakers uniform, in Philadelphia, where he’s from. The first time I ever met him, gave me his shoes on All-Star Weekend. It’s surreal. It doesn’t make no sense, but the universe just puts things in your life. And I guess when you live in the right way, when you just give it everything to whatever you’re doing, things happen organically.

“And it’s not supposed to make sense, but it just happens. And I’m happy just to be in any conversation with Kobe Bean Bryant, one of the all-time greatest basketball players to ever play, one of the all-time greatest Lakers. The man has two jerseys hanging up in Staples Center. It’s just crazy.”

James, who now has 33,655 career points, 12 more than Bryant’s 33,643, wrote a cool message on his shoes last night.

The Lakers star wrote “Mamba 4 Life” and “8/24 KB,” paying respect to Bryant.

.@KingJames wrote "Mamba 4 Life" on his shoes as he has a chance to pass @kobebryant for third on the all-time scoring list 🐍 pic.twitter.com/9n6afaaXBR — ESPN (@espn) January 26, 2020

Just two players, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387 points) and Karl Malone (36,928 points) remain ahead of James on the all-time scoring list.

The Lakers ended up losing to the Sixers, 108-91, but it was still a very special night for LeBron and the Los Angeles franchise.