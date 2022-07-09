Skip to main content
LeBron James' Snack Choice For Summer League Game Is Going Viral

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 1: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on April 1, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

LeBron James was in the house last night for the Lakers' first Summer League game of the preseason.

As the "King" of basketball, the all-time great hooper has the world at his fingertips at any basketball related event.

Still, the 20-year NBA veteran showed up to the arena with his own snacks packed in a ziplock bag.

"Lebron, a billionaire, packing a ziplock bag of his own snacks from home at summer league is amazing," one fan pointed out.

Earlier this year, LeBron became the first active player in NBA history to reach billionaire status. That being said, it doesn't appear this new milestone has affected his humble attitude toward life.

Though the Lakers ended up losing to the Suns 104-84 on Friday night, LeBron got to watch an impressive 19-point performance from undrafted, two-way contract signee Scotty Pippen Jr.

LeBron and the Lakers will look to bounce back this coming season after a disappointing year in 2021-22.