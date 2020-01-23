LeBron Not Happy With Reporter’s Question About His Son

LeBron James has for years had to deal with the New York media and their questions about him potentially playing for the Knicks one day. Those questions have now gone to another level.

The Lakers beat the Knicks, 100-92, at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday evening. James spoke glowingly of MSG following the victory, calling it his favorite arena in the world to play in as a visitor.

Then, a New York reporter asked LeBron about his son, Bronny James, who is a freshman in high school.

“If your son gets drafted by the Knicks one day, would you consider playing with him here?” the reporter asks.

“Man my son is in the 9th grade man,” an annoyed LeBron responded.

They really asked LeBron if he would consider playing for the Knicks if they draft Bronny 😂😂😂 “Man my son is in the 9th grade man” (🎥 @sny_knicks )pic.twitter.com/vGGczX2QS8 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 23, 2020

Questions about LeBron’s future playing plans are somewhat fair game, but relating them to his 15-year-old son is a bit much.

LeBron has previously said that playing in the NBA with his son would be an incredible achievement.

“You want to ask me what is the greatest achievement of my life? If I’m on the same court as my son in the NBA. That would be number one in my lifetime as an NBA player. I’ve thought about it because my son is about to be 14, and he might be able to get in there a little earlier,” James said back in 2018 on UNINTERRUPTED.

Bronny James is currently a freshman at Sierra Canyon in California. He comes off the bench for the varsity team, which is ranked among the 25 best high school teams in the country.