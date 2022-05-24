LeBron James Speaks Out After Elementary School Shooting In Texas

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 25: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers brings the ball up the floor while playing the Dallas Mavericks at Staples Center on December 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

LeBron James has offered his condolences for the heartbreaking mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas.

He tweeted his thoughts out directly after reports came in about the shooting.

"My thoughts and prayers goes out to the families of love one's loss & injured at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX!" James tweeted. "Like when is enough enough man!!! These are kids and we keep putting them in harm's way at school. Like seriously "AT SCHOOL" where it's supposed to be the safest!"

LeBron is among many calling for change following yet another shooting in this country.

Per Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, 14 children and one teacher were killed in the shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde. The gunman was also found dead.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims of this awful tragedy.