LeBron James Summed Up Everyone’s Thoughts On Gonzaga vs. UCLA

Even LeBron James was amazed by the epic finish between No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 11 UCLA in the Final Four on Saturday night.

Gonzaga, the tournament’s top overall seed, needed overtime – and a crazy buzzer-beating 3-pointer – to get past UCLA in the Final Four on Saturday evening.

The game appeared to be heading toward a second overtime, until Jalen Suggs nailed a shot just inside halfcourt to give his team the win. It was one of the best, craziest finishes in recent NCAA Tournament history.

LeBron, who’s currently out with an ankle injury, was watching closely on Saturday night. He summed up everyone’s thoughts on the game.

“One of the best games I’ve seen in a very long time!!” he tweeted.

LeBron was especially amazed by Suggs’ game-winning shot.

“OMG!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! WOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” he tweeted. “I said SUGGS about to hit this as soon as he crossed half court. GAME!!”

Hopefully Monday night’s national title game is of similar excitement.

Gonzaga and Baylor are scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. E.T. on Monday. The game will air on CBS.