LeBron James Named His 3 Greatest Teammates Of All-Time

LeBron James on the court in Game 1 vs. Portland in 2020.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 18: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the fourth quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers in Game One of the Western Conference First Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 18, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

LeBron James had quite the compliment for Anthony Davis following Thursday night’s win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

James has played with some pretty incredible teammates over the course of his NBA career. He won two championships in Miami and one in Cleveland, after all.

Three guys seem to stand out as the greatest teammates LeBron has had, though: Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving and Dwyane Wade.

LeBron appeared to confirm this with his Thursday night comment. He referenced Davis as one of the three best teammates he’s ever add, also speaking about Irving and Wade.

Davis had a huge night en route to the Lakers’ Game 2 victory, which evened the series at 1-1. The big man credited LeBron with his big performance.

“I was really down on myself after Game 1,” Davis told reporters. “I didn’t feel like I performed to the level I needed to. And he let me have my moment and kind of get on myself, and then he talked to me and said I was fine.

“He said it’s one game, and as a guy who’s won multiple championships and been in these situations before, he knows what to expect. He knew what to expect from his teammates, and he kind of just was there for me to kind of encourage me and keep me levelheaded. Because it was just one game.”

Game 3 of the series is set for tonight at 8:30 p.m. E.T.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.