LeBron James Named His 3 Greatest Teammates Of All-Time

LeBron James had quite the compliment for Anthony Davis following Thursday night’s win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

James has played with some pretty incredible teammates over the course of his NBA career. He won two championships in Miami and one in Cleveland, after all.

Three guys seem to stand out as the greatest teammates LeBron has had, though: Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving and Dwyane Wade.

LeBron appeared to confirm this with his Thursday night comment. He referenced Davis as one of the three best teammates he’s ever add, also speaking about Irving and Wade.

“AD is one of those unicorns” LeBron calls AD one of the 3 best players he’s ever played with including Kyrie and D-Wade (via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/gh3iOpERaR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 21, 2020

Davis had a huge night en route to the Lakers’ Game 2 victory, which evened the series at 1-1. The big man credited LeBron with his big performance.

“I was really down on myself after Game 1,” Davis told reporters. “I didn’t feel like I performed to the level I needed to. And he let me have my moment and kind of get on myself, and then he talked to me and said I was fine.

“He said it’s one game, and as a guy who’s won multiple championships and been in these situations before, he knows what to expect. He knew what to expect from his teammates, and he kind of just was there for me to kind of encourage me and keep me levelheaded. Because it was just one game.”

Game 3 of the series is set for tonight at 8:30 p.m. E.T.