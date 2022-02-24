LeBron James is a key figure and larger-than-life presence within the Los Angeles Lakers organization.

In just his second season with the historic franchise, The King carried the city of LA to an NBA Championship in 2020. Now in Year 19 of his incredible basketball career, he continues to produce as one of the top players in the league.

With this in mind, even the thought of trading James seems ludicrous. But with the Lakers sitting at 27-31 at the All-Star Break, the idea of Los Angeles parting ways with the all-time great superstar is starting to make it’s rounds.

“They must trade him,” Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times wrote in a recent column. “It’s their best chance at getting the fastest start on their inevitable rebuild. It’s their last chance to fix the Lakers brand before it sinks into what could be a decade of mediocrity.”

Column: This sounds crazy, this looks silly, this feels like a hot take…but it’s the cold truth. The Lakers must trade LeBron James. https://t.co/QVIpV0rjql — Bill Plaschke (@BillPlaschke) February 24, 2022

Some fans agree that it’s time for the Lakers to make a massive change.

“Unfortunately, trading James might be our best option,” one wrote.

“It is time for the Lakers to cut their losses. Strike now while the iron is hot,” another said.

Others aren’t so sure.

“Not a good idea at this point. Lakers still a contender why throw in the towel this early by trading Bron. Media exaggerating some issues just to get a story to sell like hot cakes,” one fan wrote.

“Local reporter many years ago: ‘Lakers must trade Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.’ As ridiculous now as it was then,” another added.

Definitely want to read the comments/reactions to this one 👀🍿 https://t.co/QdXzePa1cE — Eduardo M. Gonzalez (@edmgonzalez) February 24, 2022

What do you think about this trade speculation for LeBron?