LeBron James Reacts To Joe Biden Winning The Presidential Election

The 2020 United States presidential election has been called.

Saturday morning, the Associated Press, CNN and others determined that the race is over. Joe Biden has been declared the next president of the United States. President Trump’s term will end in mid-January, barring something happening in the courts.

LeBron James was a major backer for the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris campaign. The Los Angeles Lakers star is a happy man on Saturday morning.

The four-time NBA champion took to social media on Saturday morning to react to the news.

LeBron, who’s coming off an NBA Finals win, endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris before the 2020 presidential election.

“We believe that Black people, our community, we’ve been pushed away from our civic duty,” the four-time NBA Finals MVP explained to the New York Times before the election. “We’ve been fed misinformation for many years.

“And I’m in a position where I can educate people and, through More Than a Vote, educate people on how important this movement is, and how important their civic duty is. Not only to empower themselves, but to give back to their community as well.

“It’s something that we’re very passionate about—that I’m very passionate about. I’m happy and honored that I can have these athletes and these influencers and the people that want to be engaged with me as well.”

LeBron is clearly happy that his work has paid off.