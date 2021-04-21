LeBron James Reveals Why He Deleted His Police Tweet

LeBron James tweeted – and later deleted – a blunt message about a Columbus, Ohio police officer on Wednesday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Lakers star tweeted out a photo of the Columbus police officer who shot and killed a young Black girl on Tuesday. Body cam footage from the incident shows the teenage girl getting shot multiple times as she threatened another Black woman with a knife.

“YOU’RE NEXT,” LeBron tweeted along with a photo of the Columbus police officer. The tweet was up for a while, but was ultimately deleted.

While some applauded the message, LeBron faced heavy criticism from others for the tweet, with many pointing to the body cam footage.

On Wednesday night, LeBron addressed his decision to delete it.

“I’m so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police. I took the tweet down because its being used to create more hate -This isn’t about one officer. it’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY,” the four-time NBA champion tweeted on Wednesday evening.

LeBron James used the same ‘ACCOUNTABILITY’ message following the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial on Tuesday.

The Lakers star is currently out with an injury, but is making good progress in his rehab, according to coach Frank Vogel.