LeBron James Was Asked About Kyrie Irving Rumors On Saturday Night

It's no secret LeBron James is open to teaming up with Kyrie Irving again, and he made that extremely evident during his Saturday night presser.

When asked if Irving is a player who can help get the Lakers to the finish line - or in other words help the storied NBA franchise win another title - James gave an interesting answer.

"That's a 'duh' question," he said.

So what's the holdup? That may have to do with Rob Pelinka, per LeBron.

Rob Pelinka has often been criticized for the moves - or lack thereof - he's made during his time with the Lake Show.

Landing Kyrie Irving in a trade would be a huge upgrade for Los Angeles, but the Western Conference franchise might not have the pieces to pull it off.

LeBron and the Lakers dropped another tough game to the Pelicans on Saturday night.