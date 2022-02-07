In true LeBron James fashion, the Los Angeles Lakers star had a cryptic response when asked about the trade deadline on Monday afternoon.

It’s no secret the Lakers don’t look like the championship contender most expected ahead of the season. Malik Monk, not Russell Westbrook, has become the team’s true No. 3 option behind LeBron and Anthony Davis. So where does that leave Westbrook?

There’s some speculation the Lakers may try and move Westbrook ahead of the deadline. The only issue is they may not have any takers. But some speculate there may be one after hearing LeBron’s latest trade deadline comment.

When asked about the upcoming trade deadline on Monday afternoon, LeBron’s answer seemed to indicate the Lakers have something in the works.

“If you have an opportunity to get better, no one turns that down,” LeBron said.

It could mean nothing. It could mean something. But LeBron usually doesn’t say something like this unless he’s got something up his sleeve.

With that being said, LeBron has long supported Russell Westbrook. It’s plausible the Lakers instead explore trades involving one of their younger assets like Talen Horton-Tucker.

Expect the Lakers to be active ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline on Thursday, Feb. 10.