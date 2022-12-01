LeBron James Was Not Happy With The Media Last Night

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - MARCH 27: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers stands on the court prior to the start of an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on March 27, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

After last night's win over the Portland Trail Blazers, LeBron James flipped the script on the reporter pool and asked a very pointed question during his postgame press conference.

The Los Angeles superstar asked why the media hasn't asked him about the recently surfaced photo of a 14-year-old Jerry Jones — a photo that showed the now-Dallas Cowboys owner among a group of white students attempting to block racial integration at North Little Rock High School in 1957.

LeBron compared the media's silence on this scandal to the multiple questions he's fielded about Kyrie Irving.

"I got one question for you guys before you guys leave. I was thinking when I was on my way over here, I was wondering why I haven't gotten a question from you guys about the Jerry Jones photo," James said. "But when the Kyrie [Irving] thing was going on, you guys were quick to ask us questions about that."

LeBron added that he feels Black athletes face far more criticism when they make mistakes. He feels the Jones scandal has been "buried."

"I feel like as a Black man, as a Black athlete, as someone with power and a platform, when we do something wrong, or something that people don't agree with, it's on every single tabloid, every single news coverage, it's on the bottom ticker. It's asked about every single day.

"... I was just kind of disappointed that I haven't received that question from you guys."

LeBron finished last night's win over Portland with a game-high 31 points.