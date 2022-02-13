Nike told us back in ’05, we are all witnesses. On Saturday night, LeBron James reached yet another milestone in his incredible 19-year career.

Per the Lakers, “Give it up for the new All-Time Leading Regular Season and Playoffs Scorer, LeBron James.”

NBA Twitter was there to salute King James for his all-time great accomplishment.

“Greatest player to ever touch a basketball,” one fan said.

“To break this record at this stage, playing as well as he is in his career, with as much time left in his career as he has, is truly remarkable,” another user tweeted.

“APPRECIATE GREATNESS.”

What a career it’s been for the kid from Akron. Drafted first overall out of St. Vincent-St. Mary High School to his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers. “The Chosen One” has cemented himself as a Mt. Rushmore player and one of the most unique talents to ever stop on the NBA hardwood. All these years later, LeBron James is still doing it at the highest of levels.

Enjoy it while we still have it.