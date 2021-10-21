The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

LeBron Reacts To Insane Knicks vs. Celtics Game

LeBron James sits on the bench during a preseason game.SHENZHEN, CHINA - OCTOBER 12: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on before the match against the Brooklyn Nets during a preseason game as part of 2019 NBA Global Games China at Shenzhen Universiade Center on October 12, 2019 in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China. (Photo by Zhong Zhi/Getty Images)

LeBron James is among those amazed by Wednesday night’s game between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics.

The Knicks and the Celtics have played a thrilling, back-and-forth contest at Madison Square Garden to open the 2021-22 NBA regular season.

New York led by a comfortable margin late, but Boston stormed back, forcing overtime with a 3-pointer from Marcus Smart at the buzzer.

The Knicks and the Celtics then played two overtime sessions, with New York finally pulling away, 138-134, to open the season with a victory.

LeBron was among those taking to Twitter to react to the crazy game.

This game is wild!! The garden rocking! No way anybody gone be able to get out the bed tomorrow though! Lol. Burnt toast,” he tweeted.

The NBA world was certainly treated to quite the game to help open the regular season. Hopefully the rest of the year follows suit.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.