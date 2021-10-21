LeBron Reacts To Insane Knicks vs. Celtics Game

LeBron James is among those amazed by Wednesday night’s game between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics.

The Knicks and the Celtics have played a thrilling, back-and-forth contest at Madison Square Garden to open the 2021-22 NBA regular season.

New York led by a comfortable margin late, but Boston stormed back, forcing overtime with a 3-pointer from Marcus Smart at the buzzer.

MARCUS SMART TIES IT AT THE BUZZER. OT IN MSG 🍿 pic.twitter.com/D1mZUaHhBy — ESPN (@espn) October 21, 2021

The Knicks and the Celtics then played two overtime sessions, with New York finally pulling away, 138-134, to open the season with a victory.

LeBron was among those taking to Twitter to react to the crazy game.

“This game is wild!! The garden rocking! No way anybody gone be able to get out the bed tomorrow though! Lol. Burnt toast,” he tweeted.

This game is wild!! The garden rocking! No way anybody gone be able to get out the bed tomorrow though! Lol. Burnt 🥵 toast — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 21, 2021

The NBA world was certainly treated to quite the game to help open the regular season. Hopefully the rest of the year follows suit.