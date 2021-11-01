LeBron James Lookalike Has NBA Fans Losing Their Minds

Does LeBron James have a twin?

Sunday night, a photo of a LeBron James lookalike went viral on social media, during the Lakers’ win over the Rockets at Staples Center.

While LeBron was on the floor, with the Lakers up on the Rockets, 40-24, a man who looks stunningly similar to LeBron appeared in the background.

ESPN tweeted out a photo.

“LeBron and … LeBron?” the Worldwide Leader tweeted.

The man really does look similar to LeBron James. Here’s another look at the Los Angeles Lakers star forward and his viral lookalike:

We need more information on this man.

The Lakers, meanwhile, improved to 4-3 on the season with Sunday night’s win over the Rockets. Los Angeles topped Houston, 95-85, on Sunday evening.

LeBron had 15 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists in the victory.