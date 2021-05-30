LeBron Jokes There’s 1 Team He’d Refuse To Play For

LeBron James has played for three different NBA franchises over the course of his career. He began his career in Cleveland, left for Miami in free agency and then returned to Cleveland before departing for Los Angeles.

While the odds suggest that LeBron will likely finish his career with the Lakers – or, maybe the Cavs – it’s possible he could suit up for a fourth franchise.

One franchise can apparently be crossed off the list, though.

LeBron spent a lot of time in Orlando, Florida last year as part of the NBA Bubble. The Lakers won the NBA Finals, so LeBron and Co. were in Central Florida for as long as possible. LeBron is not anxious to get back, either.

“You gotta understand anytime I hear ‘Orlando’ right now, I get PTSD,” James said on his HBO show The Shop: Uninterrupted.

When asked about the possibility of getting traded to the Magic, LeBron said: “They have no chance…I’ll just retire. It’s over with. ‘LeBron’s been traded to Orlando.’ ‘LeBron lives in Malibu.’”

The Magic had a pretty great response:

LeBron and the Lakers, meanwhile, are set to play Game 4 of their Western Conference first round series on Sunday afternoon.

Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. E.T. on ABC.