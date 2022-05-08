LeBron Makes His Preferences Clear: NBA World Reacts

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 19: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers controls the ball against Chris Paul #3 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of a game at Staples Center on November 19, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The 2021-22 NBA season was a tough one for LeBron James as his Los Angeles Lakers failed to make the playoffs for the second time in his four years there. So what does the future hold for LeBron heading into his fifth year in LA?

According to ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst, LeBron has made his preference perfectly clear: He wants to be a Laker. Windhorst reported this weekend that LeBron loves LA, living in LA and wants to stay with the team and bring them to new heights.

"LeBron wants to be a Laker. He wants to live in Los Angeles. He loves living in Los Angeles..." Windhorst said. "He still believes he can take the Lakers to heights. He wants to be a Laker."

NBA fans found some of the comments to be a bit confusing though. Many pointed to the fact that LeBron was the Lakers' best player this past year and won them an NBA title just two years ago:

LeBron James doesn't appear to be the biggest problem in Los Angeles right now. The bigger question is whether he's the solution.

LeBron is heading into the final year of his contract with the Lakers. He'll be turning 38 during the season and becomes a free agent in 2023.

If the Lakers don't figure out the best way to maximize their time with LeBron, they may regret it for years to come.

Will LeBron remain a Laker beyond the 2022-23 season?