LeBron Had A 2-Word Reaction To The Michael Jordan Documentary

Sunday night’s release of The Last Dance, the 10-part documentary on the Chicago Bulls’ 1997-98 season, has re-sparked the Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James debate.

Jordan’s greatness is on full display in The Last Dance, which premiered on ESPN on Sunday evening. It’s evident from the start why he’s arguably the greatest player in NBA history.

Legendary college basketball coach Bobby Knight was shown in the documentary being interviewed in 1984, before Jordan had ever played an NBA game. Knight impressively knew then that Jordan was the best he’d ever seen.

Bruh hadn't even played an NBA game and bobby knight knew

pic.twitter.com/QYyWmgktAe — That's me and Nick Foles in my avi (@FlowsAndolini) April 20, 2020

Has LeBron since topped what Jordan was as a player? Well, that’s for you to debate. And the debates are sure to continue.

One thing is clear, though – LeBron and Jordan have the upmost respect for each other. LeBron posted a two-word message about the Jordan documentary ahead of its premiere.

“Motherf–king savage,” he wrote on his Instagram story.

It’s hard to sum up Jordan better than that.

LeBron has consistently spoke highly of Jordan. He posted a heartfelt message for the Bulls legend after passing him on the all-time scoring list last year.

“THANK YOU M.J!! Still tripping about last night. Couldn’t have in a trillion years thought that would be possible especially knowing where I come from and what I watch him do every single night! Doesn’t make sense to me to be honest. Man it’s CRAZY!! I know you guys think I’m tripping but if you knew me and my friends growing up you’d understand,” he wrote.

ESPN’s The Last Dance will continue this Sunday night with episodes No. 3 and No. 4. They’ll air starting at 9 p.m. E.T.