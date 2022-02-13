LeBron James is one of the greatest players in basketball history. However, late-game free throws have always been an issue for the all-time great. Saturday night’s Lakers-Warriors game was no exception.

Trailing by three with just a few seconds remaining, LeBron drew a foul on a three-point attempt. As No. 6 stepped to the line, Chase Center began going crazy and it appeared to have an impact. LeBron proceeded to miss the first free throw.

The miss cost the Lakers the game. LeBron made the second and intentionally missed the third to have a chance at a put-back for the win, but it proved unsuccessful.

LeBron is getting crushed for a lack of the clutch gene tonight.

“LEBRON JAMES, WORST SUPERSTAR LATE-GAME FREE-THROW SHOOTER EVER. Faced his worst nightmare: having to make THREE free throws to force overtime. Predictably he LeBricked the first. He almost always runs from late-game FT line. Bad call on Steph stuck him where he’s most clutchless,” wrote Skip Bayless.

“Lebron James at the freethrow line for a chance to tie it up! Oh…,” a fan said.

“Lebron hated that moment he wants no part of that free throw line,” one fan said.

“Lebron missed a free throw that woulda tied the game. This app is gonna explode,” one fan wrote.

The greatest players show up in the biggest moments. LeBron’s done it plenty of times before, but couldn’t get the job done on Saturday night.

LeBron’s going to be thinking about those free throws for a while.