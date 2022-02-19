LeBron On Playing For Cavaliers Again: “The Door’s Not Closed”

The King isn’t ruling out a return to his Cleveland Cavaliers throne.

In a one-on-one with The Athletic’s Jason Lloyd, LeBron James teased that a return to The Land shouldn’t necessarily be ruled out. Telling Lloyd, “The door’s not closed on that,” in regards to a third homecoming. After initially saying he hadn’t really thought about it.

For the first time in a long time, the Cavaliers’ revival has nothing to do with LeBron James. Cleveland currently sits at 35-23 behind a talented young nucleus of Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and newly-acquired scorer Caris LeVert.

LeBron last played for the Cavs in the 2017-18 season; leading Cleveland on perhaps the most grueling of his eight straight NBA Finals appearances.

At age 33, The King lifted the Cavaliers to the finals following two seven-game series separated by a sweep of the Raptors. In Game 1 against the Warriors, LeBron and the Cavs nearly stole one on the road behind a 51-point performance from James. But, it wasn’t to be.

Now in year 19, could LeBron be eyeing a finish to his career in the place that it started?