LeBron Praises The Warriors: NBA World Reacts

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 14: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors laugh on the sidelines during a timeout in a 104-98 Lakers preseason win at Staples Center on October 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

LeBron James battles against Steph Curry and the Warriors are well-documented. But when asked which remaining playoff team he'd like to play for, the King's answer was easy: Golden State.

Speaking on an upcoming episode of HBO's "The Shop," LeBron explained why he'd roll with the winners out west.

It’d be Golden State. ... I would love to get into a pissing match with Draymond [Green]. I love when somebody cuss me out.

The NBA world reacted to James' comments Tuesday.

"Man really wants to play with Steph.." said a Warriors fan. "Won’t mind having him though but no trades."

"Take a hint my brother," one user replied.

"Y’all hate GSW waaaaay more than LeBron ever could."

"Sooner or later everyone will [join] LeBron in stopping the hate and acknowledge what they’re watching," predicted another user.

"Lmao Bron really got an infatuation with playing alongside Steph," laughed another.

"Thanks but no thanks!"

"I always said instead of going back to Cleveland in 2015 he should of went to Golden State, he would’ve had at least 6 or 7 rings right now," a podcaster said.

Back in April, LeBron said that he would love to alongside Warriors star Steph Curry. Saying the two-time MVP is, "lethal."