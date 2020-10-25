LeBron James Reacts To His Son’s Latest Highlight Video

Another highlight video of a LeBron James son is trending on social media.

Bronny James, the oldest son of Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James, is a high school sophomore at Sierra Canyon in California. The 6-foot-2 combo guard is the No. 19 overall player in the 2023 class, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

The five-star recruit could potentially go straight from high school to the NBA. If he goes to college, schools like Duke, Kentucky and UCLA, among others, are seen as the favorites.

“James, the son of LeBron, has a sturdy build, good size and average length for his size. Athletically, James is impressive and he’s continued to become more athletic over the last year. Where he impresses the most is with his feel for the game, vision and passing. While he’s projecting as an off guard/combo for now, the passing ability makes you wonder if he could eventually slide over to full time point guard with development. James is also an impressive shooter with good shot mechanics. He’s comfortable pulling up for one and two dribble pull-ups, and has a lot of potential as a long-range shooter. It’s still early in the process, and ultimately his upside will be determined by his physical and skill growth,” 247Sports wrote of Bronny’s game.

LeBron doesn’t want to put too much pressure on his son, but it’s pretty much already there. And the NBA superstar is proud of how his son is handling it.

The younger son of LeBron and Savannah James is also standing out on the basketball court. SLAM released a highlight video of Bryce James on Sunday morning.

LeBron is impressed:

LeBron isn’t planning on retiring anytime soon. It would be really cool to see him playing in the NBA with one of his sons.