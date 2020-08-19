LeBron Reacts To Damian Lillard’s Insane 3-Point Shot

Damian Lillard has been playing at an incredibly high level since entering the NBA bubble at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. That continued on Tuesday night in Game 1 of Portland’s playoff series against the Lakers.

The Blazers star was the most-impactful player on a court that included LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Lillard led Portland to a Game 1 upset over Los Angeles. The Blazers beat the Lakers, 100-93, to take a 1-0 lead in the Western Conference opening round.

The All-NBA guard also did this:

Lakers star LeBron James reacted to Lillard’s incredible play – and incredibly deep 3-pointer – following the Game 1 loss.

“Obviously it’s a big time shot. It was a breakdown defensively. He makes big shots and takes big shots, commend him for that,” LeBron told reporters following the Game 1 loss.

The Lakers will need to do a better job on Lillard moving forward in this series, but when he’s shooting from basically halfcourt, there’s only so much you can do.

Los Angeles and Portland are set to continue the highly-anticipated Western Conference first round series on Thursday night.

Game 2 of the series is scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. E.T. on Thursday evening. The game will be televised on ESPN.