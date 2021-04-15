LeBron Reacts To Luka Doncic’s Insane Game-Winning Shot

The show-stopping talents of Luka Doncic were on full display last night.

To close out yesterday’s slate of nationally televised NBA games on ESPN Wednesday night, the 22-year-old superstar hit the toughest game-winning shot of the season so far.

With his Dallas Mavericks down two with 1.8 seconds remaining, Luka corralled an inbounds pass well outside the three-point line. Stepping through an immediate double team, he threw up a one-handed, leaning floater that miraculously dropped — sealing the final score at 114-113.

As you would expect, the NBA world went wild over the incredible Luka Magic.

Taking to Twitter after the shot last night, LeBron James reacted to his colleague’s latest game-winner. The King was just as awestruck as the rest of us.

“WOW WOW WOW!!!!! Cmon [Luka Doncic] you ain’t serious man!!” the Lakers superstar wrote.

WOW WOW WOW!!!!! Cmon @luka7doncic you ain’t serious man!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 15, 2021

Selecting the former No. 3 overall NBA Draft pick with the third pick in his Team-LeBron All-Star draft in 2021, James is clearly a fan of Doncic’s game.

Averaging 28.6 points, 8.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game so far in his third season, Luka already has the well-rounded approach to the game that LeBron has brought every day of his 18-year career. Behind these stats, the Slovenian-born small forward is currently ranked sixth in NBA scoring and fourth in triple-doubles.

This isn’t the first (and certainly won’t be the last) clutch shot Luka has hit during his young NBA career.

Furthering his growing stardom during last year’s playoff bubble in Orlando, No. 77 pulled off another unforgettable buzzer-beater. Stepping back for a deep three as time expired in overtime, Doncic nailed a shot to knot up the Mavs’ first-round series with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Dallas is currently ranked No. 7 in the Western Conference standings, just two spots behind LeBron’s Lakers.