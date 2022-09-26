LeBron Reveals His 1 Main Focus Heading Into Year 20

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 5: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers high fives Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the game against the New York Knicks on February 5, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images) Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

As LeBron James heads into his 20th NBA season, the Lakers superstar definitely has what it takes to help lead LA on another title run.

But that starts with being on the floor.

Over the last few years, the injuries have started to pile up for the once impervious King. And at age 37, LeBron recognizes that as much as anybody. Telling reporters, "The focus of my game is being available."

The four-time MVP hasn't played more than 70 regular season games since 2017 when he suited up for all 82 with the Cavs.

If the Lakers can get off to a good start under Darvin Ham, it's possible that James could get by playing somewhere in the 65-game range; allowing him to have plenty of juice for a deep playoff run.

But so much of that also depends on the health of co-star Anthony Davis and whether or not the Lakers will have the surrounding pieces to do so.