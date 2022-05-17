Like plenty of other NBA fans, LeBron James enjoys watching Luka Doncic play basketball.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar answered questions Monday evening on Twitter. When a fan asked James to pick his favorite NBA player aged 25 and younger, he named Luka Doncic as "my fav player" of seemingly any age.

That's a huge seal of approval for the Dallas Mavericks phenom.

Fans see James' pick as an endorsement of the 23-year-old's status as a top-shelf NBA superstar.

Other fans concurred with LeBron's selection. It's not too bold a call after watching Luka demolish the 64-win Phoenix Suns on the road in Sunday's Game 7.

On the other hand, other Twitter users are wondering if James has any ulterior motives to shouting out Doncic.

The Luka Doncic fan club could get awfully crowded if he guides the Mavericks to the NBA Finals by beating the Golden State Warriors.

Considering the Warriors defeated him for three championships with the Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron may be rooting for his new favorite player to seize the spotlight.