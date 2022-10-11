LeBron Reveals Kobe's 3-Word Message When He Joined Lakers

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 29: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers has a moment on the sideline with former Laker Kobe Bryant in the second half during a game against the Dallas Mavericks at Staples Center on December 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

When LeBron James signed with Los Angeles prior to the 2018-19 season, he immediately became a member of the Lakers family — at least in the eyes of franchise legend Kobe Bryant.

LeBron recently recounted Bryant's words to him when he joined the Lakers organization.

"The day I signed, Kobe said you family now. Whatever you need from me, I'm a call away.' Kobe definitely gave me that love. He said' we family, we all Lakers man let's make it happen.'"

Following Bryant's retirement in 2016, the Lakers slipped into NBA mediocrity. LeBron slowly revived the organization, bringing it to an NBA title in 2020 after missing the postseason in Year 1.

LeBron and the Lakers now find themselves in a similar position after a disastrous season in 2021-22. Heading into his 20th NBA season, the all-time great hooper will look to bring Kobe's beloved organization back to glory this coming season.

LeBron is under contract with the Lakers through the 2024-24 season.