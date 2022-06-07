LeBron Reveals The 1 Playoff Team He'd Like To Play For

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 02: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on November 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2021-22 NBA season with NBA title expectations.

However, LeBron James and company failed to meet even the lowest expectations placed on the team. The Lakers failed to make the playoffs, which gave LeBron and company some extra time off.

While he's been training for the most part, LeBron has also been taking some time away from the court. Earlier this offseason, he made an appearance on The Shop, where he revealed which playoff team he'd like to play for.

He chose the Golden State Warriors.

“It’d be Golden State,” LeBron said in the trailer of the show's upcoming episode. “I would love to get into a pissing match with Draymond [Green]. I love when somebody cuss me out.”

This isn't the first time LeBron has brought up the possibility of teaming up with star point guard Stephen Curry.

Over the past few years, the Lakers star has hinted that Curry is the one NBA superstar he'd like to play alongside.

Will it ever happen?