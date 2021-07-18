LeBron Made His NBA Finals Rooting Interest Very Clear

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers aren’t playing in this year’s NBA Finals, but the four-time league champion still has a clear rooting interest.

The Space Jam: A New Legacy star was sitting courtside for Game 5 of the Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks game on Saturday night.

James, who led the Lakers to an NBA Finals win inside of the Orlando bubble last fall, made it clear who he’s rooting for: the Suns.

The Lakers star is a longtime friend of Phoenix point guard Chris Paul. James made it clear that he’s pulling for the Suns because of that. He wants to see his good friend get a ring.

“I’m here for CP,” James said.

"I'm here for CP." Bron is pulling for his brother Chris Paul ❤ (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/dRfQTARIcH — ESPN (@espn) July 18, 2021

Paul and the Suns have their work cut out for them moving forward, though.

Milwaukee won Game 5 in dramatic fashion on Saturday night, as the Bucks have taken a 3-2 lead in the series.

Giannis and Co. will attempt to close out the series in Game 6 on Tuesday evening. Milwaukee and Phoenix are scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. E.T. on Tuesday night.

Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Finals is set to air on ABC.