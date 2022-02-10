LeBron Rumored To Have Final Say On Blockbuster Trade

It’s no secret that LeBron James has a significant level of influence on roster decisions wherever he is. And according to recent rumors, that fact remains true as the Lakers weigh their options on a possible blockbuster trade.

As this afternoon’s trade deadline quickly approaches, trade talks involving LA point guard Russell Westbrook have reached a fevered pace. More specifically, the idea of a point guard swap involving Westbrook and Houston’s John Wall has been rumored for quite some time now.

The Lakers reportedly want to hold on to Westbrook through today’s deadline — but LeBron’s input could sway that final decision.

“The Los Angeles Lakers are unlikely to trade Russell Westbrook at the deadline, sources tell B/R. The caveat: If LeBron James decides that fellow Klutch Sports client John Wall could be a better fit and is willing to push extremely hard for Westbrook’s exit, the Lakers might consider a deal with the Houston Rockets,” Bleacher Report wrote in their “last-minute” trade deadline piece.

We’ll know for certain if LeBron and the Lakers pull the trigger on a deal by 3 p.m. E.T. today.

The Lakers fell to 26-30 on the season with Wednesday night’s loss to Portland.