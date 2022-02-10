The Spun

LeBron Rumored To Have Final Say On Blockbuster Trade

LeBron James on the court for the Lakers.DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 21: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Detroit Pistons during the second quarter of the game at Little Caesars Arena on November 21, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

It’s no secret that LeBron James has a significant level of influence on roster decisions wherever he is. And according to recent rumors, that fact remains true as the Lakers weigh their options on a possible blockbuster trade.

As this afternoon’s trade deadline quickly approaches, trade talks involving LA point guard Russell Westbrook have reached a fevered pace. More specifically, the idea of a point guard swap involving Westbrook and Houston’s John Wall has been rumored for quite some time now.

The Lakers reportedly want to hold on to Westbrook through today’s deadline — but LeBron’s input could sway that final decision.

“The Los Angeles Lakers are unlikely to trade Russell Westbrook at the deadline, sources tell B/R. The caveat: If LeBron James decides that fellow Klutch Sports client John Wall could be a better fit and is willing to push extremely hard for Westbrook’s exit, the Lakers might consider a deal with the Houston Rockets,” Bleacher Report wrote in their “last-minute” trade deadline piece.

We’ll know for certain if LeBron and the Lakers pull the trigger on a deal by 3 p.m. E.T. today.

The Lakers fell to 26-30 on the season with Wednesday night’s loss to Portland.

