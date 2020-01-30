This week has been tough for LeBron James, who is still mourning the loss of his friend Kobe Bryant. Fortunately for the NBA star though, he had the opportunity to take his mind off things by watching his son play basketball on Tuesday night.

Sierra Canyon defeated Campbell Hall School in a Gold Coast League matchup. Bronny James stole the show with an incredible dunk in the third quarter.

Bronny’s dunk was so impressive that even his dad couldn’t help but be in awe of it. LeBron shared the video of Bronny’s dunk on Instagram with the following caption:

Fly high my son aka Young King🤴🏾. Can’t front you surprised the hell out of me with this one. I’m Right here beside you whenever needed along this journey of yours! @bronny Love you ❤️ #JamesGang👑 #Mamba4Life🐍 #Gigi4Life👸🏽

His post on Instagram included a tribute to Kobe and his daughter Gianna.

You can see the post from James’ account here:

Watching his son on the court earlier this week must have helped James deal with the tragic loss of Bryant.

James will have his chance to make Bryant proud on Friday night when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Portland Trail Blazers.