Look: LeBron Got Some Special Treatment At NBA Finals

LeBron James attends Game 5 of the NBA Finals.PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 17: Lebron James looks on during the first half in Game Five of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Sunsat Footprint Center on July 17, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Typically, sporting venues prohibit fans from bringing in outside drinks. LeBron James is not a typical fan, though.

The Los Angeles Lakers star attended Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Phoenix on Saturday evening. He was there to support his close friend, Suns point guard Chris Paul.

James sat courtside with a special drink – well, special bottle – in hand.

The four-time NBA champion was sitting courtside with a full bottle of his tequila. James is an investor in the tequila brand Lobos 1707.

“They let LeBron bring his own bottle of tequila into the arena tonight,” Joe Pompliano tweeted.

“LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Rich Paul, Anthony Davis, and Draymond Green are all investors in the “Lobos 1707” brand.”

LeBron responded to the tweet. He took issue with the “let” phrasing.

“They let me??? Ok we’ll go with that! “BYOT” Bring Your Own Tequila!” he wrote.

While Saturday night was a good one for LeBron, it was not for his friend Chris Paul.

The Suns lost to the Bucks, 123-119, as Milwaukee has taken a 3-2 lead in the NBA Finals.

Game 6 of the series is scheduled for Tuesday night. The game will tip off at 9 p.m. E.T. and be televised on ABC.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.