Look: LeBron Got Some Special Treatment At NBA Finals

Typically, sporting venues prohibit fans from bringing in outside drinks. LeBron James is not a typical fan, though.

The Los Angeles Lakers star attended Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Phoenix on Saturday evening. He was there to support his close friend, Suns point guard Chris Paul.

James sat courtside with a special drink – well, special bottle – in hand.

The four-time NBA champion was sitting courtside with a full bottle of his tequila. James is an investor in the tequila brand Lobos 1707.

“They let LeBron bring his own bottle of tequila into the arena tonight,” Joe Pompliano tweeted.

“LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Rich Paul, Anthony Davis, and Draymond Green are all investors in the “Lobos 1707” brand.”

LeBron responded to the tweet. He took issue with the “let” phrasing.

“They let me??? Ok we’ll go with that! “BYOT” Bring Your Own Tequila!” he wrote.

They let me??? Ok we’ll go with that! “BYOT” Bring Your Own Tequila! 😁😎🐺🐺🐺🐺🐺 @Lobos1707 https://t.co/HbfenvIK8O — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 18, 2021

While Saturday night was a good one for LeBron, it was not for his friend Chris Paul.

The Suns lost to the Bucks, 123-119, as Milwaukee has taken a 3-2 lead in the NBA Finals.

Game 6 of the series is scheduled for Tuesday night. The game will tip off at 9 p.m. E.T. and be televised on ABC.