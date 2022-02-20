The Spun

LeBron To The Cavs? NBA Fans Are Speculating About It

LeBron James pointing with his right hand.OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 19: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers stands on the court in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors at ORACLE Arena on June 19, 2016 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

LeBron James set off a host of rumors with his one-on-one with The Athletic Saturday. Talking with NBA writer Jason Lloyd, LeBron didn’t “close the door” on a possible return to the Cavs.

You just knew NBA Twitter would have something to say about this.

LeBron just gotta come back to the Cavs. Makes too much sense and he’s not dropping these hints on accident,” one user said.

LeBron gonna either play with Bronny which would be the coolest thing ever, or join the Cavs and win another chip…” tweeted another account. “We can’t lose with all due respect.”

Would be such a bummer if the Cavs finally got a cool/fun/good team that doesn’t involve LeBron and then ditched it to be his farewell tour ad campaign for Nike,” remarked Bleacher Report’s Sean Highkin.

“This quote is going to get a lot of reaction, but LeBron *is* the greatest player in Cavs history and someone who’s going to forever be associated with the franchise,” commented WKYC’s Ben Axelrod. “It’s a weird multiverse situation with him currently on the Lakers (and still one of the league’s best players).”

There are really Cavs fans that don’t want LeBron back in Cleveland because he would ruin their ‘chemistry,'” laughed a fan. “He shoulda never gave that ungrateful franchise a championship.”

“LeBron is definitely going back to [the] Cavs,” another fan said.

It could be a very interesting offseason in the years to come.

