LeBron Used 1 Word To Describe Kyrie Irving's Punishment
LeBron James is among the NBA players who disagree with the extent of Kyrie Irving's punishment.
Irving was recently suspended for at least five games after he refused to denounce anti-semitic tropes used in a film he promoted on his social media account.
If it were up to James, his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate would be back on the court. The Lakers superstar believes Irving's punishment is "excessive."
“I told you guys that I don’t believe in sharing hurtful information. And I’ll continue to be that way but Kyrie apologized and he should be able to play,” James wrote in a message on Twitter. “That’s what I think. It’s that simple. Help him learn — but he should be playing. What he’s asked to do to get back on the floor I think is excessive IMO. He’s not the person that’s being portrayed of him. Anyways back to my rehab session.”
Irving has been mandated several tasks before he can return to the court. Here's the full list of return-to-play requirements, as reported by multiple sources:
- Meet with the media and clearly state that the film is harmful and untrue and he is sorry for sharing it
- Complete sensitivity training on the dangers of hate speech
- Complete sensitivity training specifically about antisemitism
- Meet with the Anti-Defamation League and leaders from the Jewish community in Brooklyn
- Donate $500,000 to organizations that combat hate
- After completing the above steps, meet with Nets owner Joe Tsai to demonstrate that he understands the situation and will not do anything similar this season
If Irving completes all these things before Sunday, he'll be eligible to play against LeBron and the Lakers.