LeBron Was Asked About Russell Westbrook Getting Benched

On Wednesday night, LeBron James wanted no part of a postgame question having to do with Russell Westbrook.

Frank Vogel did what was previously thought to be the impossible on Wednesday night and benched Westbrook in the fourth quarter of the Lakers-Pacers game. He offered a simple explanation as to why.

“Playing the guys that I thought were going to win the game,” Vogel said, via ESPN.com.

When asked a similar question after Wednesday’s game, LeBron wasn’t willing to provide much feedback. He brushed the question aside and told reporters he had to leave to catch a movie with his wife, Savannah.

“I’m going to the movies with my wife, man. I gotta go,” LeBron responded.

Things appear to be going just swell in Lakers land. This is getting ugly.

The Russell Westbrook trade didn’t make sense for the Lakers when it was made. It doesn’t make sense now, either.

Vogel clearly believes the team’s best path forward is to send Westbrook to the bench in the most critical moments. And it’s not the worst thing in the world if he’s the one running your second unit.

LeBron, meanwhile, appears to have lost interest in the on-court mess the Lakers have displayed this season. He’s still putting up strong numbers, but until Anthony Davis returns it’s going to be impossible to see what this Los Angeles team is made of.

The Lakers will try and get back in the win column on Friday night vs. the Orlando Magic.