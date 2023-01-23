LeBron's Comment On Defenses In Cowboys-49ers Game Going Viral

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 27: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts against the Orlando Magic during the third quarter at Amway Center on December 27, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

It's been a defensive battle to start Sunday evening's Cowboys-49ers game.

Only three points have been scored through the first quarter of play as both units have been flying. LeBron James has also noticed that and made sure to tweet about it.

"Both of these defenses are SUPER ELITE!!!!" James tweeted.

James is a longtime NFL fan and actually used to be a Dallas Cowboys fan. However, that changed just a few months ago when James revealed that he's no longer supporting the Cowboys after everything that happened with kneeling during the national anthem.

He likely still has some love for them which is probably why he's watching this game.

The winner of this contest will move on to play the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday in the NFC Championship Game.

We'll have to see if the defenses can keep this up as the game goes on. You can watch the remainder of this game on FOX.