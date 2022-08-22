LeBron's Youngest Son, Bryce, Receives First Scholarship Offer

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 26: (L-R) LeBron James Jr., LeBron James Sr. and Bryce Maximus James watch Zaire Wade’s AAU game court side at the Fab 48 tournament at Bishop Gorman High School on July 26, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty Images)

Much of the high school prep talk surrounding LeBron James' sons has been centered around Bronny, but the youngest member of the James Gang is coming.

On Monday, Bryce James took to Instagram to share that he received his first Division-I scholarship offer.

Announcing in a story, "Blessed to receive my first d1 offer from Duquesne #godukes."

Bryce has been turning heads lately with his growth spurt and increased athleticism. Always a skilled outside shooter for his age, James has quickly become one of the more intriguing prospects of the 2025 class.

Duquesne's Dru Joyce III, who was recently promoted to the Dukes head coach position, was also a former teammate of LeBron's at St. Vincent-St. Mary in Ohio from 1999-2001.

“I’m so proud of the journey and growth my brother continues to ascend towards in his coaching career,” LeBron said after Joyce's hiring. “His knowledge of the game and work ethic will be immediately impactful to the Duquesne program!”

Bryce has yet to be a ranked prospect, unlike big brother Bronny who's currently a four-star guard.