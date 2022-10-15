Lee Corso Back On College GameDay: Fans React

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit at ESPN College Game Day during a game between Georgia Bulldogs and LSU Tigers at Mercedes Benz Stadium on December 7, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

On Friday afternoon, ESPN announced beloved college football analyst Lee Corso was in Knoxville and would be on Saturday's College GameDay show.

"It’s great to have Coach Lee Corso back with the @CollegeGameDay crew this weekend in Knoxville. From Friday morning’s production meeting, gearing up for show prep with coordinating producer @drewgallagher," ESPN PR said in a statement.

When Saturday morning rolled around, Rece Davis announced the return of Corso once again and the fans loved it.

"Gameday just ain't complete without him. glad he's back and healthy," one fan said.

"LC is back. All is right in the world. Happy Gameday!" said another.

"You can tell how excited they all are to have Corso back on the desk. And he just ignores it and gets right into the football talk. Great moment," noticed a third.

It's always great to see Lee Corso on College GameDay!