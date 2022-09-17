Lee Corso Calling For 4 Significant Upsets Today

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: Lee Corso looks on during the first quarter between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Saturday morning, ESPN's College GameDay kicked off from Boone, North Carolina - home of Appalachian State.

Before the show went on air, though, Kirk Herbstreit continued his pre-show interviews with Lee Corso. During the brief conversation, Herbie asked Corso if he had any upsets in mind for today.

Coros delivered.

"Miami, Cal, Kansas and BYU," the veteran analyst told Herbstreit with a smile.

California faces off against a Notre Dame team looking for its first win of the season. Meanwhile, Kansas travels to Houston to take on the Cougars.

BYU, up to No. 12 in the country, has a tough contest this afternoon as the Cougars travel to take on Oregon. In the last upset of the day on Corso's board, the Miami Hurricanes travel to College Station for a battle against Texas A&M.

Will his upsets come true?